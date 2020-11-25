235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Villas
5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms
$599,900
Welcome to 235 Pennsylvania Avenue, Villas. This gorgeous upside down contemporary home is just steps from the bay and offers five bedrooms and three full bathrooms! Built in 2005, it offers 2500 square feet of living space and over 1000 sq. ft. of decks. The home has an open floor plan with a third floor featuring a great room with cathedral ceilings, fireplace, custom kitchen with granite countertops, large deck with water views, overlooking manicured back yard with a generous inground, saltwater pool, a guest bedroom and a full bath. There are three bedrooms and two full spacious baths on the second floor, including a master suite leading to the second level fiberglass deck. Going down to the first floor, you will find a one car garage, utility room, and another master suit, currently used as a pool entertainment room. The property has city water and sewer, multizone central air and heat, four cars off-street parking and a completely fenced yard. This home was meticulously designed with no detail overlooked. It’s in a great location! Settle for a memorable sunset on the third floor deck, overlooking the Delaware Bay. Centrally located, just steps to The Bay, as well as just a short drive to all of South Jersey's award-winning golf courses, dining & entertainment this home is suitable for year around use, as well as perfect summer retreat to entertain your family and guests. To schedule an appointment, please contact the listing agent Bojidar “Bob” Dimitrov, Broker Associate at Coastline Realty. You can contact him directly at (609) 848-8339 or at his office at (609) 884-5005.
Coastline Realty is located at 941 Columbia Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204. For more information, call (609) 884-5005 or visit www.coastlinerealty.com.