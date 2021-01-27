Remaxx 1.27 .jpg

109 W. Atlantic Avenue, Cape May Court House

8 Offices, 2 Bathroom

$449,900

Professional Building for Sale at 109 W. Atlantic Avenue, Cape May Court House being offered at $449,900. This building is ready for immediate occupancy. It features a reception area, waiting area, 8 private offices, 2 baths, breakroom/kitchen, laundry, storage, parking for 15 off street, handicap access, room to expand or build a 2nd structure. Call for an appointment to preview. RE/MAX At The Shore is located at 6011 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest. For more information about this property, call Marion Rowland, RE/MAX At The Shore at 609-523-9494, or visit www.downtheshorenj.com.

