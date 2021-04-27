12 S Broadway, Cape May NJ
6 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
The Bailie House is a stately Victorian, 6 BR, 2 1/2 bath home situated within 3 houses from the beach located within walking distance to the Cove beach. This location allows for easy access by way of walking or bike riding to all of Cape May's finest outings such as the beach, nature preserve, local restaurants, shopping, vineyards, promenade and the town center. This home was built in 1885 and remains with the original family. Originally located in South Cape May, close to the lighthouse, the house was moved in 1918 by mule and log to it's present location. This was due to the beach erosion in that area and this home along with others were moved to various locations. The first floor entry brings you to a long hallway which showcases a beautiful hardwood stairway and brings you to the front parlor, living room, dining room and kitchen with a pass through to a screened in porch. There is a 1/2 bath located on this level as well. And don't forget the wonderful very spacious full wrap-around porch with cool ocean breezes and a space for family and social gatherings as you relax to the sound of the ocean's surf. The second level has three bedrooms and a full bath as well as a sweet sitting area in the hallway to the front of the property. The third level offers three bedrooms with a full bath which is located in the Victorian tower. The grounds are a bonus to this property as it has a very large open yard area with a lot size of 100 front x 130. So lots of space to enjoy family and kids hanging together playing and throwing a frisbee for family vacations. Some additional features of this special home are: Full basement (with inside and outside entry) which if fairly large and easy access to plumbing and lots of storage; NAVIEN furnace and tankless hot water system with unlimited hot water which was installed in 2015. The heat is hot water radiator which heats the first and second floors. It is a one zone system. There is also a ADT security system; an irrigation system with a pump located in the storage/garage located in the rear corner of the lot. This home is being sold UNFURNISHED. An appointment is required for all showings with a few hours notice.
