14 Goshen Road
$449,900
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Rarely will you ever find a remodeled home that captures the history of its time in such a beautiful and modern way. 14 Goshen Road in Cape May Court House is the exact definition of old Victorian charm and new farmhouse family home.
Built in 1910, with its roots firmly planted, this home truly deserved a gorgeous rebuild and remodel, courtesy of Happily Ever After Homes. Begin on the porch of everyone’s dreams… with 80 linear feet of composite decking wrapped around the entire front and sides, Cedar porch posts, board and batten ceiling and a screened in area directly off
the dining room.
Enter the home through the front door to find a formal living room bathed in natural light with exposed brick accent wall and beautiful wood staircase. Enter through the side door of the home to find the foyer which is a touching tribute to the past, with salvaged brick and plank custom flooring. A powder room has also been added as a convenience for guests.
The dining area, just beyond the French doors, is purely magic with its vintage chandelier, exposed brick accent and beautifully bright windows. The kitchen boasts new Quartz countertops, a farmhouse sink, pristine white cabinets, a custom hood range, large center island and stainless appliances which lend themselves to today’s
trends. It’s the Victorian accents that really finish the space, with the built-in custom spice rack, Victorian style cabinet locks, decorative light fixtures, handmade crown molding and brass faucet.
There’s also a spacious walk-in pantry and open concept informal living space with direct access to the huge rear yard. Upstairs you’ll find a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and stunning en-suite with oversized shower and soaking tub. You’ll also discover two more bedrooms and another equally charming bathroom with similar finishes. There are steps which lead to a vast attic space, which can be finished into additional living space for a growing family or used as ample storage.
Venture outside to find a paved patio, massive rear yard, tool shed, elongated private drive and sodded side and front yards. Other features of this amazing home include
upgraded lap and beading siding, sprinklers, all new plumbing and electric, and dual zone heating and air.
This home is situated on 3/4 of an acre and within walking distance to Goshen Trail which leads to the Cape May County Park & Zoo and Goshen Recreation Center. With its unique yet in demand style, this home will not last long.
Contact Jason Casella, Sales Associate of Coastline Realty today to schedule your private showing! You can reach Jason on his cell at 609-408-4038, the office at 609-884-5005, or via email at Jason@CoastlineRealty.com.