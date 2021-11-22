Anne is a local of 30+ years and is a seasoned Broker Sales Associate; she aquired her license in 2002 and her Brokers License in June of 2021. She has also been a certified Property Manager since 2004. Anne has extensive experience in real estate, sales, rentals, property maintenance, property management and subcontracting. She also holds an Associate Degree in Business.
Anne resides in North Cape May enjoying the beautiful Delaware Bay with her family. Her oldest son Ryan is a graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) with a Bachelors in Writing/Game Development and is currently managing at Lucky Bones in Cape May. Jesse her youngest will be entering his Senior year Lower Cape May Regional Highschool this fall 2021, with his sights on Columbia next fall for Archeology and Writing/Documentaries.
Anne treasures all that this special town has to offer and loves to introduce people to all the little secret spots that she herself has grown to love over the years. Always happy for the opportunity to help you find your first or second home, here in beautiful Cape May County, Anne's knowledge and experience is a great asset to have during your search.
She is looking forward to continuing her work with Coastline Realty as a full time Broker Sales Associate in assisting buyers, sellers and renters in Cape May County. To contact Anne Barry please calls her cell direct at 609-602-3402, email: AnneBarry@CoastlineRealty.com or contact the office: Coastline Realty, 941 Columbia Avenue, Cape May, NJ 609-884-5005.