211 Beach Avenue Unit 6, Cape May
1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom
$599,000
Be front and center! This beachfront corner unit is the most desired unit in this highly desirable complex. Broadway Beach Condos was completely re-built and converted in 2010 complete with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, tile floors in the common areas, as well as stainless steel appliances. This turnkey second floor unit with amazing ocean views features a large open living space, full kitchen with comfortable counter seating and dining area, spacious bedroom and upgraded bathroom. Step out of your unit and walk down to the heated pool or across to the beach. There is an on-site laundry room for your convenience. This unit has an excellent rental history with rentals both inthe high season and in the shoulder seasons. Rental reservations are already in place for the 2020 Season. Check availability first and make an appointment to show this impressive unit.
