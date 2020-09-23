Most people think all financial planners are “certified”, but this is not always the case. Many use the title “Financial Planner”. However, only about 1 in 4* of those have fulfilled the education, experience and training requirements of the Certified Financial Planner Board and can display the CFP® trademark. Choosing a CFP® professional ensures that you are working with someone who has a high level of ethics, professionalism, and continuing education. And because they work to uphold a fiduciary standard of care when providing financial planning services, a CFP® professional is required to act in your best interest.
Under the Certified Financial Planner Code of Ethics, a CFP® professional must:
- Act with honesty, integrity, competence, and diligence.
- Act in the client’s best interests.
- Exercise due care.
- Avoid or disclose and manage conflicts of interest.
- Maintain the confidentiality and protect the privacy of client information.
- Act in a manner that reflects positively on the financial planning profession and CFP® certification.
Financial planning is a dynamic process. Your financial goals may evolve over the years due to shifts in your lifestyle or circumstances such as an inheritance, career change, marriage, house purchase or a growing family. As you begin to consider how best to manage your financial future, you should feel confident knowing that with a CFP® professional, you are working with someone committed to providing you with comprehensive financial planning.
A qualified CFP® professional will walk you through the 7 steps of the financial planning process which include:
- Understanding your personal and financial circumstances
- Identify and select your goals
- Analyze your current course of action and potential alternatives
- Develop the financial planning recommendations
- Present the recommendations
- Implement the recommendations
- Monitor your progress and update the financial plan as needed
For more information on the benefits of working with a CFP® professional, call Tod Shoffler, CFP®, Wealth Advisor with Crest Wealth Management at 609-522-6098 or email tod.shoffler@lpl.com. With over 20 years of financial planning experience, Tod will help you work toward your path to financial freedom.
*Cerulli Associates 5/21/2019
Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Crest Savings Bank and Crest Wealth Management are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Crest Wealth Management and may also be employees of Crest Savings Bank. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Crest Savings Bank or Crest Wealth Management.
Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:
Not Insured by FDIC or Any Other Government Agency
Not Bank Guaranteed
Not Bank Deposits or Obligations
May Lose Value