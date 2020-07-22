840 Cape Avenue, Lower Township
4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
$579,000
Designer touches abound throughout this impressive ranch home. New hardwood flooring, interior painting and a bright kitchen with granite countertops make this house extremely desirable in today's market. The extra-large living room with a wood-burning fireplace is perfect for large family gatherings. The archway leading into the dining room adds extra elegance to the main entertaining area. Seldom does a four-bedroom house in this condition come on the market in this price range South of the Canal. The spacious master bedroom has a private bathroom, walk-in closet, hardwood floors, and is tastefully painted. Three other good sized bedrooms and another full bath in the hall complete the intelligent floor plan of this home. A comfortable screened-in front porch is the perfect place for morning coffee. The highly elevated 200 x 261 lot is one of a kind and only a short bike ride to the beach and the Historic District of Cape May. Enjoy the easy access to shopping, restaurants, and all the amenities West Cape May and Cape May offer. Take advantage of being on the Island without the large price tag! This home has a function alone car garage (perfect for your new golf cart and bikes) and a full basement for storage and heated ping pong battles. The back deck overlooks an expansive back yard and is a nice retreat after hitting the beach. This property has been full time residence for decades with pride of ownership overflowing.
Jersey Cape Realty is located at 739 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204. For more information, call (609) 884-5800 or visit www.jerseycaperealty.com.