John King, Salesperson, resides in Cape May Court House with his wife and two daughters.He grewup in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.and first movedto Cape May in1988;John appreciates the local area from the perspective of both a resident and visitor. With aBachelorsdegree in Environmental Science from Rutgers University and aMastersdegree in School Administration from Wilmington University, John has worked as a high school teacher for the past 15 years.
After teaching and working in Northern New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Oregon, John returned to Cape May County in 2003, and began teaching at a local high school. His knowledge of the area and communication skills led him to pursue a career in real estate. John is interested in utilizing his communication skills and rigorous work ethic to turn his client's real estate dreams into reality. Based on the relationships he has built in the local community over the years as a professional and his personal real estate investment experience, John looks to provide his clients with all the tools they need for a successful and rewarding real estate experience. As an avid surfer and fisherman, John spends his days off surfing or fishing in and around Cape May and enjoys spending time outside with his family.
deSatnickReal Estate, LLC has locations at 1001 Lafayette Street, Cape May, 901 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood and 2505 Bayshore Road, Unit 1, Lower Township. For more information, call or visit www.deSatnickRealEstate.com.
