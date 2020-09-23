Apex Realty Featured Property.jpg

133 Breakwater Road, North Cape May

3 Bedrooms/2.5 Bathrooms

$309,900

This home includes three bedrooms with two and a half baths. Maintenance freevinyl siding, natural gas heat, and central air conditioning. Flooring includes ceramic tile, pergo, and carpeting. First floor features an open floorplan with 9-foot ceilings, large living room, kitchen with dining area, powder room, den, possibly a fourth bedroom. The second floor also features 9-foot ceilings, two full baths, and three bedrooms with a convenient laundry closet with washer and dryer. Bedrooms all have generous closets and natural light. Home includes a backyard shed and room to expand. Enjoy the tranquility of nature yet located within minutes to the beautiful Cape May beaches, Wildwood boardwalk, and the Sunsets at the Delaware Bay.

Apex Realty is located at 2505 Bayshore Rd., Villas, NJ 08251. For more information, call (609) 886-6000 or visit www.apexrealestate.com.

