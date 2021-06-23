Jersey cape.jpeg

3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

$350,000

123 Jennifer Lane, North Cape May NJ  is a very well maintained 3 bed 2 bath home in North Cape May, conveniently located within walking distance to restaurants, convenience stores and more. Take a short bike ride to the Delaware Bay and enjoy the beautiful sunsets. This home was remodeled and updated in 2012 with a new kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, new floors, and a new roof. This home has gas forced hot air heat and Central A/C. The A/C unit is less than 1 year old. This is the perfect house for your seashore getaway or live here year around. Come see this home today before it's gone!

Jersey Cape Realty is located at 739 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ 08204. For more information call (609) 884-5800, email info@jerseycaperealty.com or visit jerseycaperealty.com.

