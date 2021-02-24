Coastline Realty in Cape May, is pleased to welcome Robert Hartman Jr., Realtor Sales Associate as the newest addition to the Coastline team! Bob Hartman is a life-long resident of the Cape May area. Bob graduated from Lower Cape May Reg. High School in 1991 and attended Wagner College in Staten Island, N.Y. Soon after college, Bob was fortunate to be called upon for employment with the Lower Township Police Department, where he has just recently retired as Sergeant First-Class after 26 years of service.
Bob has also been a licensed real estate salesperson for 16 years, first working with By the Sea Realty in Cape May, N.J. in 2004. Not ready to actually "retire", Bob is now devoting his attention to full time real estate sales with Coastline Realty.
Bob has a very good working knowledge of the area and has experience with residential sales, new construction, multi-family, short sales, and rentals. He is also actively promoting the “Homes for Heroes” program, which provides huge savings to all Active Military, Military Veterans, First Responders (Police, Fire, EMS), Teachers, Medical Personnel, and retirees in the same career fields for buying and selling real estate.
Bob Hartman Jr. can be reached directly at his cell number, (609) 780-4626 or at bobhartmanjr@yahoo.com. Coastline Realty is located at 941 Columbia Avenue, Cape May, N.J. 08204 and is open 7 days a week. Please call (609) 884-5005 for more information.