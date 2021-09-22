desatnick.jpg

Kevin Quinn, salesperson, deSatnick Real Estate

Kevin Quinn, salesperson, is a "lifelong" resident of the Wildwoods and Cape May area where he and his wife, Carli, who is also his real estate partner, are currently raising their children, Nola and Stella.

After graduating from historic Washington College in 1998, he began a career in teaching. Wanting to pursue new challenges, Kevin achieved his New Jersey real estate salesperson's license in the summer of 2007. Kevin also earned his graduate degree from Villanova University, in 2018. 

Kevin is very proud of his career in education and business administration. Combining his own real estate investment experiences and expansive understanding of the surrounding areas, Kevin is able to offer his clients invaluable information and insight with their decision-making processes. 

Constantly educating himself with the changing marketplace allows Kevin to be creative in assisting his clients in achieving their real estate goals. 

