Kathleen Satt, Salesperson, Kathleen is a true, native local to the Cape May area. She knows every road and neighbor alike because she was born and raised in this wonderful gem of a town. Growing up around thousands of tourists instilled in her at a very young age the importance of hospitality and customer service. Like most, Kathleen worked while attending school and college. The importance of working hard to achieve her goals just became second nature to her. Kathy has a fierce drive and competitive nature that leads her to provide unmatched customer service. Her interest in real estate began about 15 years ago, when she and her husband purchased their first investment property in the town they love so much. Her passion for real estate grew as their portfolio grew and she knew she wanted to share her wealth of knowledge with others. Kathleen recognizes that an outgoing personality with great networking skills create a solid foundation for an agent, but success in the real estate world requires more than just people skills. The real estate field requires an agent to continue learning throughout their career to keep pace with the ever-evolving industry. Kathleen has completed Brokers school, earned her ABR (Accredited Buyers Representative) designation, SRS (Seller Representative Specialist) designation, and e-Pro certification. Kathleen is a NJ Realtors Circle of Excellence Sales Award Recipient for 5 years running. When not sharing her passion for the Cape May area, Kathy can frequently be found around town with her husband Mike and their adventurous children. Their family's love for aviation drew her to volunteer at the local NSAW Aviation Museum, "It's important for us to give back to a community that has given us so much support." When not juggling her children between school and sporting events, Kathy and her family enjoy paddling the waterways of her beautiful hometown and soaking up the sun while taking in the nature that surrounds them every day.
Kathleen Satt can be contacted in the office 609.884.1300, directly 609.972.4014, or via email at KSatt@deSatnickRealEstate.com. deSatnick Real Estate, LLC is located at 1001 Lafayette Street, Cape May. For more information, call or visit www.deSatnickRealEstate.com.