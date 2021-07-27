Carli Quinn, Broker Salesperson, is a "lifelong" resident of the Cape May area where she and her husband Kevin chose to continue that legacy by raising their children Nola and Stella, here. Carli has experience in customer service, revenue management, and sales from the many years that she spent working in her family's businesses. These diverse experiences have provided Carli with a unique set of skills and a platform for additional successes. She enjoys using her interpersonal skills volunteering and organizing fund raising events for the school that her children attend. Carli's passion for both family and life is evident in everything that she does. Looking for a new challenge, Carli achieved her New Jersey Real Estate Salesperson's License in 2017 then her Broker License in 2021. She is happy to use her vast knowledge and understanding of the area to help her clients achieve their real estate goals.
Carli Quinn can be contacted in the office 609.551.4066, directly 609.425.2684, or via email at CQuinn@deSatnickRealEstate.com.
deSatnick Real Estate, LLC has locations at 1001 Lafayette Street, Cape May and 901 New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood. For more information, call or visit www.deSatnickRealEstate.com.