Cape May County Association of REALTORS® (CMCAR®) is proud to announce Christopher Bezaire (Chris), Coldwell Banker Sol Needles Real Estate in Cape May as its 2020 REALTOR® of the Year. Chris was recognized for his contributions to the real estate industry, commitment to the REALTOR® organization, and involvement in his local communities.
“Each year we have the honor of presenting this award to a deserving member,” said Ann Marie Uhlman CMCAR® Executive Director. “This year is no different as we honor Chris’s unique dedication and outstanding professionalism.”
Chris is a 5th generation resident of the City of Cape May with family ties dating back to the late 1800's. Chris holds a broker-sales position with the family business Coldwell Banker Sol Needles Real Estate. Opened in 1901, the brokerage is the oldest in the City of Cape May. For 16 years Chris has fostered the family business while continuing to serve the community. Currently President of the Cape May County Association of REALTORS (CMCAR®), he also held that position in 2020; and sits on the CMCAR® Professional Standards Committee; and has worked on several Habitat for Humanity and REALTOR® Care Day projects. He is also a member of the Young Entrepreneurs of Cape May, helping to develop a vision for the future of Cape May. Chris currently represents the City of Cape May as an elected Councilman.
During the 2020 COVID pandemic, Chris served on both the Cape May County and City of Cape May Pandemic Task Forces and was instrumental in communicating with the State and County to help facilitate new changes and ideas to help both the REALTOR® community and the Business Community of Cape May move forward and survive in the new environment. Chris and his three son's Connor (18), Taylor (15) and Zander (12) live in Cape May and they are currently in the middle of visiting all 32 Major League Baseball Stadiums with half of them completed.