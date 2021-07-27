$1,695,000
5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms
Welcome to 807 Corgie Street Cottage, a five bedroom stunning home located in the heart of Cape May. 807 Corgie is located on a quiet secluded street with three full bathrooms, a powder room, and an attached oversized two car garage. This home has never been a rental, has lightly been lived in, and is in move-in ready condition. The asking price for this property is $1,695,000.
Corgie Street is a quiet one-way street, lined with trees, charming homes, and is within walking distance to downtown Cape May. Outside is a graceful half-moon paved driveway with parking for up to 6 cars and you are greeted with a large covered front porch. Perfect for enjoying the thought out gardens in the front yard and enjoying a morning coffee or unwinding after a day at the beach.
Through the front door you are embraced by an open concept floor plan on the main level with a dining room, living room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast nook, and sun-room. The main level has high ceilings, large transom windows, custom moldings, and reclaimed barn wood floors. Rounding out the main level is the attached two car garage, laundry closet, half bathroom, and numerous storage areas.
Before heading upstairs you’ll find the stairs to the fully finished basement level of 807 Corgie Street. The basement has a bar area, multi-media room, a 1,000 bottle walk in wine cellar, and ample storage areas.
Heading back up to the main level and up the main staircase you reach the master bedroom located on the landing mid-way up the staircase. The master bedroom has an oversized nook by the front window for reading, a large walk-in custom closet, and an en-suite bathroom with marble countertops and a large stone shower.
The 4 remaining bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are found at the top level of the home. One of the bedrooms is a junior suite with its own private bathroom attached. Outside the property has a large brick patio in the rear where you can enjoy an outdoor meal. The backyard is fenced and is shaded by mature trees and accompanied by a well laid out garden design.
Reach out to Carol Menz, Broker of Record of Coastline Realty in Cape May, to schedule your private tour today!
