There is currently a flight from the major cities that has resulted in suburban and rural areas experiencing a significant amount of traffic from potential home buyers. As a consequence, prices have gone up significantly in our little town with an average listing price of over $1,448,000 for currently available residential properties in Cape May City, over $970,000 in Cape May Point, and approaching $1,029,000 in West Cape May as of writing this article. That might be a little too pricey for someone looking for a spot to land, but have no fear. Just north of the Cape May Canal, there’s still a spot for the average Joe.
Situated at the Southern tip of the Jersey Cape, Lower Township shares a shoreline with the Atlantic Ocean and the Delaware Bay. These areas were first settled by whalers from New England and Long Island sometime around 1635. Whales at that time were so close to shore that you could actually row right up to them. They did not know enough about “whalers” to keep their distance. (Interestingly enough, one of the first homes I sold as a professional Realtor had a deed restriction that prohibited the use of “whale rendering” on site. Fortunately my buyer was not interested in commercial use. Lower Township is now the largest municipality in the county with a population of about 23,000. Down by the Ferry Terminal is a section of Lower Township called North Cape May.
As of August 19, 2020, there are 23 active listings in North Cape May ranging in price from a $157,100 fixer-upper to a 4 bedroom, 3 ½ bath home situated on a 1.96 acre lot being offered at a pre-construction price of $699,000 and located at 6 Harvest Court. A short walk from the Bay you can purchase a 2 bedroom, one bath rancher for $255,000. You can also get a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath rancher for $249,900 at 217 Judith Street or a cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath house for $212,000 at 310 Suzanne Avenue. The average listing price in North Cape May right now is $329,869.
North Cape May features many nearby restaurants like 5 West Pub, Harpoons on the Bay and the Red Brick Ale house. Many feature live entertainment and the summer concerts at the Ferry are simply outstanding. And the sunsets are free! With all the money you save buying “Off the Island” you’ll have a lot of bread left over to pay the Uber driver for the short ride to the beautiful City of Cape May!
