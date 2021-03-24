One of the more awkward estate planning topics—but also one of the most important—involves powers of attorney.
At some point before our deaths, many of us will become physically and mentally unable to manage our own affairs. It’s critical that we empower someone we trust to make financial and healthcare decisions on our behalf. Power of attorney is a legal instrument that allows us to do that.
Powers of attorney authorize your agent to deal with all your property, to act on your behalf with any company you do business with, and to make medical treatment decisions on your behalf. All that gives you the reassurance that in an emergency, a person you trust will have the authority to act for you. And, it spares your loved ones from the costly, time-consuming legal process of having a guardian or conservator appointed to make decisions for you.
You can call the office at 609.884.8085 any time to discuss any questions you may have about powers of attorney or other estate planning topics.
Gary T. Padussis AIF®· NSSA®· RFC®· RFP®
Cape Investment Management, LLC.
This communication is designed to provide accurate and authoritative information on the subjects covered. It is not, however, intended to provide specific legal, tax, or other professional advice. For specific professional assistance, the services of an appropriate professional should be sought. Dollar cost averaging will not guarantee a profit or protect you from loss, but may reduce your average cost per share in a fluctuating market.