1405 Washington Boulevard, North Cape May

3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

$635,000

Enjoy these water views! Whether you are sitting in the living room or outside enjoying the yard and the deck, you can look out and see the water. This house has been gutted on the interior and renovated. There are custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, scraped 3/4 inch hardwood flooring throughout the house, and ceramic tile floor in the baths. The rear yard is fenced in. There is an outdoor hot and cold shower, concrete driveway for off street parking, and large deck off of the living room in the side yard for enjoying the view. You can see the water from all of the main living areas. You must see it in person to appreciate it!

Apex Realty is located at 2505 Bayshore Rd., Villas, NJ 08251. For more information, call (609) 886-6000 or visit www.apexrealestate.com.

