Coastline Realty is happy to announce the newest addition to their team!
Burt Myrick III has joined the team as a Sales Associate. Born in Princeton, New Jersey and raised in West Windsor, Burt has been a carpenter for 27 years in the Princeton area. After falling in love with Cape May in 1985 he vowed to live here one day. Burt bought a home in Wildwood Crest and has lived here full time since 2011. Burt obtained his real estate license in 2013 and started Dellas Property Management the same year. Burt’s real passion is repairing homes and showing homes to buyers and then helping them maintain them. Burt is currently the owner of Myrick Property Management and is excited to be a part Coastline Realty to further his real estate career. You can reach Burt directly at (609) 923-0393 or by email at Burt@CoastlineRealty.com.
