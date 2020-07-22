Sturdy Savings Bank hosted a Food Distribution site for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey – Southern Branch.
The FoodBank set up their distribution site in the parking lot of the Bank’s Executive Offices, located at 506 S. Main Street in Cape May Court House. FoodBank volunteers and Sturdy Savings Bank employees assisted in distributing food items to families in need.
Bank representatives also presented a donation check to the FoodBank to assist in keeping their pantry stocked during this time of need.
“Demand continues to be great in times of crisis, and we hope that our donations will help families in the communities we serve,” said Sturdy Savings Bank President Jerry Reeves.
Sturdy Savings Bank serves the community at 14 different locations, including Avalon, Cape May, Cape May Court House, Dennisville, Marmora, North Cape May, North Wildwood, Ocean City, Rio Grande, Somers Point, Stone Harbor, Tuckahoe and Wildwood Crest.
Each of Sturdy Savings Bank’s branches consider the communities in which they are located their homes, and are dedicated to see those areas succeed. The bank often donates to local organizations, and supports schools because it values the development of the youth in the communities it serves.
For more information about Sturdy Savings Bank, visit www.SturdyOnline.com or call 609-463-5220.
Sturdy Savings Bank, Member FDIC is an Equal Housing Lender.