Nikki came on board with deSatnick Real Estate in 2014, initially as the office's Front Desk Manager. Nikki's responsibilities included helping with tenant check-in and check-out, resolving tenant issues, answering phones and scheduling appointments. In 2014, while working at deSatnick, she completed her Real Estate Salesperson License. She proved to be a calm and collected employee, with fantastic organization skills. In 2016, she was promoted to Office Coordinator. With the promotion came a laundry list of new responsibilities.
Nikki is now responsible for assisting in managing the Sales Team, contract coordination and rental management. Shortly after becoming the Office Coordinator, she went through additional schooling to attain her Broker Salesperson license. Nikki was born and raised in Cape May County, graduating from Lower Cape May Regional in 2011. After high school Nikki chose to stay in Cape May County to pursue her career.
When she is not in the office, Nikki is dedicated to her young family. She and her husband have renovated several homes throughout her career with deSatnick Real Estate, which has given her even more knowledge and first-hand experience in the Real Estate field. In her free time, she and her family can be found volunteering at the deSatnick Foundations’, Around The Cape Paddle and Life Rolls On events. Nikki’s passion for both family and helping others has proven to be an asset in her position with deSatnick Real Estate.
Nikki Smith can be contacted in the office 609.884.1300, directly 609.780.3687, or via email at NSmith@deSatnickRealEstate.com.
deSatnick Real Estate, LLC is located at 1001 Lafayette Street, Cape May. For more information, call or visit www.deSatnickRealEstate.com.