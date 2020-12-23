featured property jersey cape real estate.jpg

1266 Wilson Drive, Lower Township

4 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms $2,595,000

Welcome to 1266 Wilson Drive in Lower Township. Marina living has never been as luxurious as it is at 1266 Wilson Drive. This gorgeous, one of a kind, waterfront property boasts 10 boat slips and the most fabulous sunset views that anyone could ask for! Step into the foyer and find an office and game room, complete with full bath that can be easily converted into a 5th bedroom. Sliding doors welcome you to a shaded backyard space leading to your private docks. Take the stairs or elevator to the second floor, boasting an open floor plan complete with formal dining space, bar, gas fireplace, living room, and custom kitchen complete with granite countertops and high end appliances, including a double oven, Wolf stove, and Sub Zero refrigerator. The second floor also has a generously sized master bedroom with in suite bath, laundry room, and a half bath. The oversized wrap-around deck steals the show, perfect for dining alfresco or enjoying a relaxing waterfront happy hour. On the third floor, you’ll find three more beautifully sized bedrooms, three full baths, and another spacious wrap-around porch. Tired of watching TV inside? Enjoy your favorite show on the outdoor television while relaxing on this third floor deck! This home also features an oversized two-car garage complete with work space, as well as additional parking for any visitors. This is your opportunity to own a piece of paradise…don’t miss it! To schedule an appointment, please contact the listing agent Megan McKenney at (609)884-5800 or info@jerseycaperealty.com

Jersey Cape Realty is located at 739 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ 08204. For more information, call (609) 884-5800 or visit jerseycaperealty.com.

