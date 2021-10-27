deSatnick Real Estate.png

Zachary Ruffo, deSatnick Real Estate

deSatnick Salesperson Zachary Ruffo was born and raised in Washington Township and graduated from La Salle University, in Philadelphia. His family has deep roots in the South Philadelphia and Delaware County areas.  

Ruffo is an avid Eagles fan, who enjoys coffee, pasta, working out, and his life at the beach with his two beautiful children, who are the center of his world. Zach believes the relationships developed in the buying or selling process are the most important part of any sales transaction.  

He is here to help you every step of the way in turning your dreams into reality! 

Ruffo can be contacted in the office, at 609-551-4066, directly, at 856-371-1101, or by email, at zruffo@desatnickrealestate.com. 

deSatnick Real Estate LLC is located at 1001 Lafayette St., Cape May, and 901 New Jersey Ave., North Wildwood. For more information, call or visit www.deSatnickRealEstate.com. 

