$297,900
3 Georgia Ave, Villas
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath
Walk into this adorable Cape Cod cottage by the bay and enjoy life near the water which features the BEST sunsets.. With newer bamboo flooring throughout, it makes cleaning up sand a breeze! Seller has lovingly cared for and made some wonderful upgrades to this home. The first floor features two nice sized bedrooms, a full bath that has been recently renovated, a beautiful kitchen with bar stools, and stairs that lead to the second floor which can be utilized as a third bedroom or spacious storage room. New Hot water heater installed in 2021. The backyard features gorgeous maintained garden beds, a detached garage with plenty of storage for your beach supplies, and a fully insulated In-Law suite! The In-Law suite is situated in a private garden that has a walkway connecting to the drive way for plenty of privacy. Generating income each year, this studio cottage with a new full bathroom is a no-brainer.
