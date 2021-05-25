Jersey cape feature.jpg

$480,000

3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

Welcome to Hawk's Ridge! 8 Gibson Lane, South Seaville NJ. This one of a kind development is everything you are looking for nature, trees and the beach! New Construction! This brand new home will be arriving this week! Hawk's Ridge is located 5 minutes to the pristine beaches of Avalon and Sea Isle City. You are located close to Upper Township's brand new bike path which will lead you to Historic Cape May. This home has all the upgrades you are looking for stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and attached garage. The developer is allowing the buyer to pick upgrades and premium touches and looks forward to working with the buyer to build their dream home.

Jersey Cape Realty is located at 739 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ 08204. For more information call (609) 884-5800, email info@jerseycaperealty.com or visit jerseycaperealty.com.

