Dellas Real Estate would like to welcome back Norman E. Dellas, III, Realtor Associate. Norman is no stranger to the real estate business. Norman E. Dellas, III first became licensed back in 2005. During this time, he served as Broker's Assistant to Kim Marie Dellas, Dellas Real Estate's Broker of Record. Later, he went on to be Realtor Associate with Dellas Real Estate. In 2009, Norman chose to help in managing Dellas 5 and 10, another Dellas family-run business, which he still helps in managing today. Norman became relicensed with Dellas Real Estate back in October of 2018. Norman is also in the final year of earning his Bachelor's in business degree from Stockton University. Norman has years of previous business experience as well as high level academic knowledge in the business world. With this knowledge, he hopes to continue helping the Dellas Real Estate to another successful year in a very competitive real estate market. Don't hesitate to call Norman. With his knowledge, he will help guide you in all the right real estate investment decisions! You can reach Norman in his office at 609-884-3488, on his cell phone at 609-846-3166, or email dellasn@go.stockton.edu.
Dellas Agency Real Estate is located at 309 Decatur Street in Cape May. For more information, call 609-884-4895 or visit dellasagency.com.