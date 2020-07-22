310 E Glenwood Ave., Wildwood
2 Units Available - 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom
$359,000
This new construction in Wildwood is only 100 feet from the beach and boardwalk! The house has two condo units available on the first and second floors. Each of the 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom units include a great room for entertaining and a luxury kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded fixtures, and upgraded appliances. Each unit has access to off-street parking and the roof deck, which offers spectacular views of Wildwood.
The house is conveniently located within walking distance to many restaurants, stores, and attractions. Construction will be complete soon and the units will be ready by the end of June. Call today to learn more about the property so you can enjoy a fun summer in Wildwood!
RPO Realtors is located at 420 N. Route 9 in Cape May Court House. For more information, call (609) 522-4300 or visit www.rporrealestate.com.