$899,900
4 Bedrooms, 2 Bath
8 Bayshore Road, Green Creek NJ. This beautiful farm has so much to offer, the opportunities are endless. Ideally located in Green Creek this 10.6 Acre property is only a short drive to multiple South Jersey shore points. Property includes many outbuildings, original farmhouse, custom built barn, and 6 completely fenced paddocks. The 4 bedroom/2 bath house has the master bedroom on the first floor with ensuite bath, 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs, Livingroom, Dining Room, Kitchen, mudroom, and bonus room. Built for Draft Horses the barn consists of 19 oversized stables, 2 potential wash stalls, a large tack room, and feed room. Barn was custom built in 2016 and has never been used. The pole barn currently being used for equipment and hay storage is large enough for whatever you may need. Recently renovated Dairy Barn has a new roof and has been fully insulated with 4 locking doors. Currently being used as a dog kennel, but this empty shell is easily converted to fit your needs. Whether your dream is to own/live on a farm for personal use or use this property for all its income potential, don't miss your opportunity properties like this don't come along very often.
