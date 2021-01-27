Micah is a Cape May local, born and raised, and along with his family they are a committed fixture in this wonderful community. Growing up as the middle child in a large family, Micah began sharpening his skills as a diplomatic and levelheaded problem solver at an early age. His parents served the community for decades as teachers, school board members, and in countless volunteer positions which gave Micah a strong value for community involvement and leadership. He met his beautiful wife, Bryce, working together in a beloved Cape May restaurant. A fitting start for what would lead to a career helping serve others to realize their goals. He now enjoys watching his beautiful children, Clara and Kai, grow up in a community he has been endeared with since birth.
Micah has a decade of experience in Real Estate - from managing commercial entities in Cape May, representing his own clients on hundreds of purchases and sales, as well as overseeing thousands of transactions as the Broker-Manager of a boutique real estate company in Cape May. In 2020 Micah joined the Cape May County Association of Realtors Government Affairs committee to work with his fellow realtors in building stronger relationships with the communities they serve. That same year, Micah made a huge career move by joining the fastest growing real estate company in the Cape May area - deSatnick Real Estate. Now combining his years of experience with the cutting-edge philosophies of deSatnick and their energetic team, he is positioned to serve his valued clients better than ever. Micah also takes his duty to you as a confidant seriously - your trust in him as an adviser is a responsibility that weighs greatly on all the advice he gives in helping you realize your goals. Be assured that if you hire Micah, you are getting the services of a professional with experience, character, a likable personality, and superior skills to help you navigate a successful real estate transaction.
Micah Yerk can be contacted in the office at 609.884.1300, directly at 609.408.3434, or via email at MYerk@deSatnickRealEstate.com. deSatnick Real Estate, LLC is located at 1001 Lafayette Street, Cape May. For more information, call or visit deSatnickRealEstate.com.