$459,900
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
This beautiful one and half story home sits tucked in at the end of a delightful cul-de -sac very close to the Delaware and which overlooks a gorgeous natural preservation area filled with marsh and meadow views as far as the eye can see.
This house is in truly pristine condition so the next lucky owner can simply turn the key to move right in. The first floor offers a private master suite with an enviously large walk-in closet and a large private bath with a linen closet. On the opposite side of the first floor is a private second bedroom or den/office/tv room. On the same side of the house is also the powder room and laundry room. Right front and center as you come through the welcoming, sunny foyer you will find the open living room with the cathedral ceiling and propane gas fireplace.
The kitchen is conveniently adjacent to the living room along with a breakfast nook overlooking the meadows. The fully equipped kitchen also offers a counter bar that brings the kitchen and living room together for ease in entertaining. Additionally, a formal dining room is located at the front of the house facing the covered front porch. From the second floor you can look down onto the living areas.
There are two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom. The seller currently uses the large third room upstairs as a home gym but the sky is the limit -play room, media room, "man cave" library, craft room, home office... the room is large and versatile. This wonderful home has a solid wood deck that runs the length of the home for sunbathing or barbecuing along with a lovely covered front porch to stay dry while enjoying the rain.
There is a two-car attached garage with an auto door opener, an irrigation system and a fenced rear yard. Come and see how well maintained this home is in person and take in the views which capture the essence of what this are is all about. Open spaces, fresh air, blue skies and nature.