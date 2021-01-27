15 Gurney Street, Cape May
4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms $ 1,828,000
Surfside Cottage is a wonderful, 100 year old, Craftsman style cottage, with an ocean view front porch. Located right in the middle of town and within a stone’s throw of Convention Hall, the promenade and the beach. There are not a lot of single family, ocean view homes in Cape May’s Historic District. But, Surfside Cottage, at 15 Gurney Street, is available for the first time in almost thirty years. Surfside Cottage’s spacious second floor bedroom has additional beautiful ocean views. The large 70’ x 90’ lot also offers a gravel driveway with room for multiple cars, a huge amenity this close to the beach and in the heart of town. In addition to the very pleasant front porch, the first level also offers a living room with gas log fireplace, dining area, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large rear deck off of the kitchen. The second level offers the large, ocean view bedroom as well as an extra room off of the bedroom, which can be used as a fifth bedroom, family room, den, etc. The second floor also has a full bathroom. The full basement, which is basically at grade, contains the washer/dryer, a Weil-Mclain hot water boiler for the heat in the house, and the domestic hot water heater. The basement has both an interior and exterior access and an additional toilet and shower. This well-maintained cottage, with it’s toasty hot water baseboard heat, gas fireplace and lots of closets and storage spaces, is perfect for year round living; but, it is also a great vacation rental property with a well-established rental history. The gas grill with a natural gas connection on the rear deck make entertaining easy and fun. Surfside Cottage had a new roof put on in 2013 and is being offered primarily furnished. The property is being offered without any leases signed as yet for later this Fall or next Summer, to give a Buyer the option to rent or not. To think about your choices, come and sit on this front porch and you will not want to leave!
