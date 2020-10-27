226 Mindy Avenue, North Cape May
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom
$374,900
Fully renovated four bedroom, two bathroom home with a garage in the desirable Bayshore West neighborhood of North Cape May. This custom renovation boasts superior workmanship by a local craftsman builder. All new siding, windows, flooring, kitchen, bathrooms, deck, gas heat, central A/C and much, much more. There's nothing left for you to do except move right in and start enjoying this beautiful home. The house is conveniently located with nearby shopping, just a bike ride to the Delaware Bay, and a short drive to Cape May. This one isn't going to last long, so make your appointment today!
Jersey Cape Realty is located at 739 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204. For more information, call (609) 884-5800 or visit www.jerseycaperealty.com.