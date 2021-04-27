235 E Garfield Avenue & 3719 Pacific Avenue
Wildwood, NJ $1,400,000
Don’t miss this incredible investment opportunity in Wildwood to purchase this motel style apartment building at 235 E. Garfield Avenue, along with a vacant commercial lot at 3719 Pacific Avenue currently used as onsite parking. 235 E Garfield Avenue has been completely renovated and consists of six two bedroom apartments and 5 one bedroom apartments and it is run as a full service motel with an on site laundry room. All units feature air conditioning/heat systems, that allow for year round use. The Sellers generated around $250k in revenue in 2019 and $270k in 2020.
Included in the sale is also separately deeded 100x90 vacant lot for 30+ cars located at 3719 Pacific Ave. Offered together as a package only, the vacant lot is zoned commercial and could be developed into another income producing property by the savvy investor in the future. Centrally located, within a walking distance to the best that Wildwood has to offer, this property has a solid potential for incredible Airbnb cash flow. The asking price for both properties sold together is $1,400,000.
Contact Bojidar “Bob” Dimitrov, Broker Associate today for additional info on this property or to set up a showing! You can reach Bob on his cell at 609-849-8339, at the office as 609-884-5005, or email at CoastlineRealty@gmail.com.