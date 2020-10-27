APEX Realty.jpg

720 Gorham Avenue, North Cape May

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom

$389,900

This is the home you've been waiting for! This home has been skillfully renovated with quality in every detail. You'll love the coastal colors and custom fixtures throughout. Enter into the home with a covered porch. This home has an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, craftsman wainscoating, luxury plank waterproof flooring, Smart Technology stainless steel refrigerator, S/S gas range, and a dishwasher. There’s a custom kitchen with soft close white cabinetry and granite counter-tops. Home features include approximately 1350 square feet +/-, three bedrooms, two baths, including a master suite off the rear of the home for utmost privacy. Both bathrooms are fully tiled. Everything is new – the roof, windows, doors, sheetrock, siding, electric service, central heat, and air conditioning. This home is just blocks from the bay, featuring a walking path along the beach, beach access for kayaking and fishing, restaurants, and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry!

Apex Realty is located at 2505 Bayshore Rd., Villas, NJ 08251. For more information, call (609) 886-6000 or visit www.apexrealestate.com.

