19 Jefferson Street, Cape May
7 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms $1,849,000
Attention investors! 19 Jefferson Street is a beach block, lovingly restored 3 story Victorian single-family home located on a corner lot with a garage. Victorian elegance is offered in this 7-bedroom, 3-bathroom house. Renovated in 2012 with many outstanding improvements, such as new mechanicals and systems throughout.
This Cape May restored three story home is located just 50 yards to Cape May's finest beach and promenade. Enjoy the ocean view and summer breezes from the spacious front porch on a lazy summer day. 19 Jefferson is one of Cape May's most popular vacation rental properties. This outstanding turnkey renovated Victorian seashore home and can be yours today.
Gross income for 2019 is approximately $125,000, 2018 $132,000, and 2017 $148,000. 19 Jefferson currently rents for $8,250 a week in season. Being sold fully furnished this property is move-in ready or ready to go for the 2021 rental season. Make this your first stop when looking for a new Cape May home! Tour 19 Jefferson Street from the comfort of your home with the following 3d tour link: bit.ly/19jefferson
For more information or to schedule your own private showing. Contact listing agent Carol Menz, Broker of Record of Coastline Realty. Reach her direct at 609-374-0325, at CarolMenz@CoastlineRealty.com, or at the office at 609-884-5005.