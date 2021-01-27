NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

19 Jefferson Street, Cape May

7 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms $1,849,000

Attention investors! 19 Jefferson Street is a beach block, lovingly restored 3 story Victorian single-family home located on a corner lot with a garage. Victorian elegance is offered in this 7-bedroom, 3-bathroom house. Renovated in 2012 with many outstanding improvements, such as new mechanicals and systems throughout.

This Cape May restored three story home is located just 50 yards to Cape May's finest beach and promenade. Enjoy the ocean view and summer breezes from the spacious front porch on a lazy summer day. 19 Jefferson is one of Cape May's most popular vacation rental properties. This outstanding turnkey renovated Victorian seashore home and can be yours today.

Gross income for 2019 is approximately $125,000, 2018 $132,000, and 2017 $148,000. 19 Jefferson currently rents for $8,250 a week in season.  Being sold fully furnished this property is move-in ready or ready to go for the 2021 rental season.  Make this your first stop when looking for a new Cape May home!  Tour 19 Jefferson Street from the comfort of your home with the following 3d tour link: bit.ly/19jefferson 

For more information or to schedule your own private showing. Contact listing agent Carol Menz, Broker of Record of Coastline Realty.  Reach her direct at 609-374-0325, at CarolMenz@CoastlineRealty.com, or at the office at 609-884-5005.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.