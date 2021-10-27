1030 Ohio Ave., Cape May
6 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms
$1,850,000
Welcome to 1030 Ohio Ave, in Cape May!
Remodeled in 2006, this six-bedroom, three-bathroom, two-story single-family home is a half-mile walk to the beach and less than a mile from the center of town. With approximately 3,156 square feet of living space, options are endless, and there is room for everyone!
As you walk up to the home, you are greeted by a lovely, covered porch on a quiet tree-lined street with off-street parking that easily accommodates three vehicles. There is also ample non-metered street parking.
Inside, on the main level, there is a formal living room with a gas fireplace and dining space complete with Pergo flooring throughout. The kitchen features Corian countertops/backsplash and a matching counter that easily accommodates six people. There are also wood cabinets and modern appliances with a large 12-by-8 pantry off the kitchen.
A tiled hallway leads to two bedrooms on the first level and one bathroom with a whirlpool tub and shower stall. The oversized family room is located to the back of the home and is perfect for entertaining, as it has a large 14-by-14 rear deck for outdoor entertainment.
Upstairs, the Pergo floor flows through the hallway, and the rooms are carpeted. The large master suite features cathedral ceilings and a beautifully tiled bathroom with a soaking tub, separate shower stall, and second-story 10-by-6 deck.
Three other bedrooms with large closets, a hallway bathroom, and a laundry room are on the second floor. All rooms and the front porch have ceiling fans for summer comfort, and the attic has plywood for storage.
Outside, there is a landscaped yard with an in-ground sprinkler system, hot and cold outside shower, 12-by-12 shed, 24 solar panels owned by the homeowner, and gutter guards on the front of the house.
This home features an on-demand, 4-year-old hot water heater, the roof and air conditioning systems are both 15 years old, and the furnace is 18 years old.
For more information, contact Carol Menz, broker of record and owner, Coastline Realty. You can reach her directly (609-374-0325), at the office (609-884-5005), or via email (CarolMenz@CoastlineRealty.com).
