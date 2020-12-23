Coastline Realty in Cape May is happy to announce the newest addition to their team! Philip Courtney, Sales Associate, is a long-time resident of Cape May, moving here with his family from rural Chester County, PA in 1995. Annual summer vacations in Cape May Point convinced him that Cape May was an ideal place to live and raise his family who were quite young at the time. After 6 years of owning and taking care of a small farm, he and his wife, Marian, packed up their life and moved to the beach.
Phil is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia, PA. While living in Center City, Philadelphia, he bought and renovated several homes during the 1980’s gentrification period in Northern Liberties. One property in particular, built during the Federal period, 1785-1815, was part of the Philadelphia Center City House Tour. Phil also served as landlord to several of his properties in the city which included management and maintenance of these homes and apartments.
For over 35 years, Phil has been working in the advertising business as a billboard artist, painter and installer. During his adult life, while renovating older townhomes in Philadelphia, raising a family, maintaining a small farm, living, and working in Cape May, he has been an artist in his own right. His oil and watercolor paintings have been shown at the Annual Saint Barnabas Art Group Show, the Washington Street Gallery, the Mad Batter Restaurant, the FAN Gallery, Philadelphia, and the Annual John Peto Museum International Juried Art Exhibition. His work has been recently exhibited for consecutive years at the SOMA NewArt Gallery, Cape May, NJ. His work can also be seen in many homes of local residents in Cape May.
Phil has been a realtor in Cape May for several years, providing a variety of skills in home sales and rentals combined with experience in design, renovation and maintenance of historic residences, and his years of working, living and raising a family as an active member of the Cape May community. Phil and his wife, Marian, reside in West Cape May. Their children are graduates of Lower Cape May Regional High School, both working professionals in their respective fields of study, and plan to return to Cape May to live, work and raise their future families.
To contact Phil directly you can reach him on his cell at (609) 827-1959 or by email at Phil@CoastlineRealty.com. Coastline Realty is open 7 days a week and can be reached at (609) 884-5005 or visit us online at www.CoastlineRealty.com