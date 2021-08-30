$399,900
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath
115 Sheridan Drive Erma, NJ. Just completed on 7/30/2021 and is move in ready! Brand new construction! Power Home Builders crafted this modern, high-quality home in 70days start to finish! Enter this charming three-bedroom, two full bath ranch home form the covered front porch. Only the finest amenities are on display. Solid hard wood flooring in the main living areas, custom cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances, leathered granite counter tops and tile backsplash. The open great room features a living room, generous dining area, a counter bar and a 10' x 7-11" breakfast nook. There is a large private master suite with a walk-in closet, double vanity and an unbelievable large walk-in tiled shower. There are two large guest bedrooms and a fully tiled hall bath with a linen closet. A large utility room is at the rear of the home. The yard has sod and an irrigation system.
Apex Realty is located at 2505 Bayshore Rd # 1, Villas, NJ 08251. For more information, call (609) 886-6000 or visit www.apexrealestate.com.