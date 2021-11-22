Remodeled in 2006, this6 bedroom,3 bathroomtwo story home is a half mile to the beach & a .7 mile walk to the center of Cape May. 1030 Ohio Avenue has plenty of room for everyone with approximately 3,156 square feet of living space! It is located on a quiet street with ample parking and off-street parking for 3 cars.
As you walk up to the home, you are greeted by a large covered porch. Inside the house on the firstlevelyou have two living spaces, the kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and two utility spaces. Off the back living walking out the rear sliding doors opens up onto a large 14x14 deck in your private backyard. The backyard is tastefully landscaped around the border you also have a 12x12 outdoor detached shed and outdoor shower.
Upstairs are the 4 remaining bedrooms and 2 remaining full bathrooms. The hall bathroom is shared between the three bedrooms located towards the front of the house. The master suit designed for a king takes up the entire rear part of the second floor and consists of a private 10x6 deck, a massive walk-in closet, a private bathroom, and cathedral ceilings in the oversized master bedroom.
1030 Ohio Avenue also comes equipped with solar panels that are owned by the homeowner, are not leased, and transfer with the sale of the property. The outdoor shower has both hot & cold water and the yard has a built-in sprinkler system. The property sits on a 56x125 lot and has been well maintained and has been used as a primary residence throughout the years.
For additional information on 1030 Ohio Avenue or to schedule a showing reach out to the listing agent Carol Menz, Broker of Record of Coastline Realty. Her direct line is 609-374-0325, office 609-884-5005, or email at CarolMenz@CoastlineRealty.com. You can also take a fully immersive 3D Matterport tour at the following link for this property. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YrJgrDgFjFn
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.