NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

1030 Ohio Avenue, Cape May. 6 Bedrooms – 3 Bathrooms. Asking Price; $1,850,000. Listing Agent: Carol Menz

Remodeled in 2006, this 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom two story home is a half mile to the beach & a .7 mile walk to the center of Cape May.  1030 Ohio Avenue has plenty of room for everyone with approximately 3,156 square feet of living space!  It is located on a quiet street with ample parking and off-street parking for 3 cars. 

As you walk up to the home, you are greeted by a large covered porch. Inside the house on the first level you have two living spaces, the kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and two utility spaces. Off the back living walking out the rear sliding doors opens up onto a large 14x14 deck in your private backyard.  The backyard is tastefully landscaped around the border you also have a 12x12 outdoor detached shed and outdoor shower. 

Upstairs are the 4 remaining bedrooms and 2 remaining full bathrooms.  The hall bathroom is shared between the three bedrooms located towards the front of the house.  The master suit designed for a king takes up the entire rear part of the second floor and consists of a private 10x6 deck, a massive walk-in closet, a private bathroom, and cathedral ceilings in the oversized master bedroom. 

1030 Ohio Avenue also comes equipped with solar panels that are owned by the homeowner, are not leased, and transfer with the sale of the property.  The outdoor shower has both hot & cold water and the yard has a built-in sprinkler system.  The property sits on a 56x125 lot and has been well maintained and has been used as a primary residence throughout the years. 

For additional information on 1030 Ohio Avenue or to schedule a showing reach out to the listing agent Carol Menz, Broker of Record of Coastline Realty.  Her direct line is 609-374-0325, office 609-884-5005, or email at CarolMenz@CoastlineRealty.com.  You can also take a fully immersive 3D Matterport tour at the following link for this property. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YrJgrDgFjFn

Tags

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.