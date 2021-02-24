501 Beach Avenue, Cape May
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom $ 149,000
Suite 202 features a king size bed, living room with sofa bed, galley kitchen, bath, and great views from your private balcony. Resort style amenities include pool with hot tub, restaurant, and pool bar. The Marquis de Lafayette is a Condo-Tel requiring condo owners to rent their unit as a hotel room, which is maintained and managed by Marquis de Lafayette in-house staff.
Jersey Cape Realty is located at 739 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ 08204. For more information, call (609) 884-5800 or visit jerseycaperealty.com.