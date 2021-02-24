NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

501 Beach Avenue, Cape May

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom $ 149,000

Suite 202 features a king size bed, living room with sofa bed, galley kitchen, bath, and great views from your private balcony. Resort style amenities include pool with hot tub, restaurant, and pool bar. The Marquis de Lafayette is a Condo-Tel requiring condo owners to rent their unit as a hotel room, which is maintained and managed by Marquis de Lafayette in-house staff.

Jersey Cape Realty is located at 739 Washington Street, Cape May, NJ 08204. For more information, call (609) 884-5800 or visit jerseycaperealty.com.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.