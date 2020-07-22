424 Second Avenue, West Cape May
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
$525,000
This house is too good to be true! This charming ranch home, which is now available, is located in the extremely desirable borough of West Cape May. This home offers a deep lot on high ground with a detached one and a half car garage and a workshop area. The house has two big bedrooms with generous closet space, one full bath, an eat-in kitchen, a large living room, and a sunny and cheerful rear den. There are newer Anderson sliding glass doors exiting the den onto a private rear deck. There is a laundry room off the kitchen and a driveway for off-street parking. A cute split rail face and cedar shake siding on the front of the house and garage give this property a little extra appeal. City water is connected, but no city sewer is available here. So much potential exists at this solidly built home. From aesthetic changes to an addition, this property’s potential is limitless. There is so much to do in West Cape May, from Farmers Markets, parades, restaurants, a bar, liquor store, and convenience stores to farms and wineries that are extremely closeby.
Apex Realty is located at 2505 Bayshore Rd., Villas, NJ 08251. For more information, call (609) 886-6000 or visit www.apexrealestate.com.