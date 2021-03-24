NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, $225,000

Step into this large Farm House Nestled in Historic Dennisville. With an additional Mother in Laws suite off the back of the home adding 2bedrooms, a bath and a loft with its own entrance, this home has plenty of room. The 1853 Original home has tons of charm and a great frontporch, storage attic, and your traditional living set up. Located on a cul de sac street the lot has plenty of room for gardening with a seed startinggreen house and an above ground pool. Short 11 min walk to the school and even closer to town. Although lovingly cared for this property isbeing conveyed As/Is. Seller is in the process of installing a new septic. New water system and is updating some cosmetics.

To see this Featured Home, contact Cody Menz directly at (609) 675-1928 or at codymenz@coastlinereality.com. View other properties at www.CoastlineRealty.com. For more information, call the office at (609) 884-5005. Coastline Realty is located at 941 Columbia Ave., Cape May.

