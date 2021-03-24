4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, $225,000
Step into this large Farm House Nestled in Historic Dennisville. With an additional Mother in Laws suite off the back of the home adding 2bedrooms, a bath and a loft with its own entrance, this home has plenty of room. The 1853 Original home has tons of charm and a great frontporch, storage attic, and your traditional living set up. Located on a cul de sac street the lot has plenty of room for gardening with a seed startinggreen house and an above ground pool. Short 11 min walk to the school and even closer to town. Although lovingly cared for this property isbeing conveyed As/Is. Seller is in the process of installing a new septic. New water system and is updating some cosmetics.
