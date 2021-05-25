Desatnick RIAN.jpg

Rian Young, a recent graduate of West Chester University with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing, was born and raised in Cape May, New Jersey. Rian currently holds a position as a Marketing Coordinator for deSatnick Real Estate. Rian grew up in the Food and Beverage industry as her family ran a local restaurant for 30 plus years in Wildwood Crest. Rian has played sports her whole life which has helped her acquire self-motivation, leadership skills, persistence, and loyalty.  As she is the youngest of her four siblings, she thoroughly enjoys quality time with her family, the beach and boat cruising around the local area. With Rian’s communication skills and determination, she will maneuver through obstacles until the specific goal is achieved.

Rian Young can be contacted in the office 609.884.1300, directly 609.827.1184, or via email at RYoung@deSatnickRealEstate.com. deSatnick Real Estate, LLC is located at 1001 Lafayette Street, Cape May. For more information, call or visit www.deSatnickRealEstate.com.

