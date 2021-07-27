$299,900
Commercial Professional Office Unit
937 Columbia Avenue, Suite 3, Cape May
Great opportunity! Rare commercial space in the quaint Victorian town of Cape May. Transform this large 1240 square feet of space into your entrepreneurial dream! Movable walls so you can configure to your own needs. Consider flex office space, arts/crafts studio, retail or professional use (attorney, accountant, chiropractor, etc.) Would also provide a quiet, private space to telecommute, Zoom or meet clients. This unit offers a full bath with a shower plus a powder room and kitchenette. There is ample off-street parking, and it is within walking distance to the beach, restaurants, shopping and the theater! The Columbia Avenue Professional Plaza is a 4-unit professional complex with a well-run association and established quarterly fees of $1250.
