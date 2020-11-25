100 Harmony.jpg

100 Harmony Road, North Cape May

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom

$459,900

This charming boutique home on corner fenced in lot with screened gazebo, three blocks away from the Delaware Bay in desirable neighborhood. The house is two stories with wood siding and a fenced in yard.  It has central air conditioning, natural gas, and a variety of appliances. For more information about the property, visit www.jerseycaperealty.com.

Jersey Cape Realty is located at 739 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204. For more information, call (609) 884-5800 or visit www.jerseycaperealty.com.

