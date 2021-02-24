desatnick.jpg

Colleen White, Salesperson, grew up in Montgomery County, PA. She is a graduate of West Chester University, Class of 2000, with a bachelor's degree in Communications. After graduation, Colleen began a successful career in the Biotech and Pharmaceutical Sales Industries. Eight years later she found herself so very fortunate to have her dream come true of raising a family while working and living the coastal life here in Cape May. Colleen's ethics, combined with a desire to please, and willingness to go above and beyond, apply to all areas of her life. Her commitment to you is to provide unmatched dedication in helping you achieve your real estate needs. Colleen White can be contacted in the office 609.884.1300, directly 609.231.6943 or via email at CWhite@deSatnickRealEstate.com

deSatnick Real Estate, LLC is located at 1001 Lafayette Street, Cape May. For more information, call or visit www.deSatnickRealEstate.com.

