Featured Property: Coastline Realty 

The Breakers
24 Ocean St., Cape May
Dare to dream with this versatile opportunity called The Breakers, located at 24 Ocean Street in Cape May, New Jersey. She, in all her splendor, has been a HOME to many, whether as a private residence, a beach retreat, a B&B or a whole house vacation rental and now is waiting for her next adventure. Maybe it’s time to be realized as a Boutique Hotel or perhaps like the current owners, you will walk in and just know that this is the ‘one’.
The original builders knew she would be reimagined in many ways throughout her history and designed the house to support all of those possibilities by offering spacious living areas, large bedrooms along with en suite or private bathrooms to match. Enjoy beach block vistas of town and the ocean’s sunsets from either the sundecks or glorious wraparound porch. There is also an unheard of 8 off-street private parking spots located in the rear of the property.
Currently this majestic 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom 1/2 block from the Beach home has been tenderly run as a VERY successful whole house rental for 10+ years. The peak weekly rate is $13,500 and is being sold mostly furnished for a turn-key transition making this beautiful home even more appealing. (more rental/financial information available upon request).
No matter what your vision or dream may be….this beautiful, meticulously maintained and lovingly cared for piece of Cape May’s History is waiting for YOU! Being centrally located you can hardly step out the front door without being able to walk on to the beach, into a shop, stroll along the popular Washington Street Mall or into a myriad of restaurants/cafes within a matter of minutes!
Whether you wish to keep it as an extremely successful and established whole house rental or fulfill your own dream, keep her Victorian but with all those modern conveniences or go completely Beach Coastal theme…THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS! Don't wait and let this chance slip away...call today and let's begin making that DREAM OF YOURS come true!
Schedule your own private tour of The Breakers at 24 Ocean Street by contacting Kimberly Gipple, Realtor Sales Associate, of Coastline Realty on her cell at 609-972-9302, our office at 609-884-5005, or via email at Kim@CoastlineRealty.com. Take a 3d virtual Matterport tour of 24 Ocean Street at the following link: