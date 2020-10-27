17 Canterbury Way, Cape May Court House
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom
$584,900
Hurry before they are all gone! One of the last three home sites left in this beautiful new community. The Fortesque 2 Model has 2901 sq. ft. of living space, four bedroom, a 1st floor master bedroom, three full baths, great room with gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, 2nd floor bonus room, and a two car garage. It has natural gas heat, central air, city water, city sewer, and sidewalks. It is conveniently located & ready for occupancy.
RE/MAX At The Shore is located at 6011 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest. For more information about this property, call Marion Rowland, RE/MAX At The Shore at 609-523-9494, or visit www.downtheshorenj.com.