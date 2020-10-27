REMAX.jpg
Timothy Flemimg

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

17 Canterbury Way, Cape May Court House

4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom

$584,900

Hurry before they are all gone! One of the last three home sites left in this beautiful new community. The Fortesque 2 Model has 2901 sq. ft. of living space, four bedroom, a 1st floor master bedroom, three full baths, great room with gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, 2nd floor bonus room, and a two car garage. It has natural gas heat, central air, city water, city sewer, and sidewalks.  It is conveniently located & ready for occupancy.

RE/MAX At The Shore is located at 6011 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood Crest. For more information about this property, call Marion Rowland, RE/MAX At The Shore at 609-523-9494, or visit www.downtheshorenj.com.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.